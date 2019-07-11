SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials say a Northern California baby-sitter and camp counselor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and conspiring to distribute child pornography.
United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer sentenced 21-year-old Ryan Michael Spencer Wednesday.
Spencer pleaded guilty in October to producing child pornography of children he took care of as baby-sitter, camp counselor and teacher-in-training in Aptos.
Federal prosecutors say Spencer molested at least two of the children he babysat, including one boy who was younger than 10 years old. They say investigators found a video on Spencer's iPhone that shows him molesting one child.
Detectives with the FBI started investigating Spencer after they found child pornography in a computer belonging to Spencer's co-defendant, Bryan Petersen, a chess coach and tutor in the Tiburon area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.