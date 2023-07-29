Local elected leaders need to declare a public safety emergency in Oakland because of rampant crime in the city impacting minority communities the hardest, the Oakland branch of the NAACP said in a lengthy statement this week.

“Everyone is in danger” in Oakland, the NAACP argued in its statement released Thursday. “Failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals.”

