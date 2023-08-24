The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Friday because of wildfire smoke from fires elsewhere in Northern California.
The air district says Bay Area residents may see smoky or hazy skies or smell smoke, but the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.
The smoke is from the Smith River Complex fire near the California-Oregon border and other fires in Northern California, according to the district.
Air quality advisories were also issued for Sunday through Wednesday this week. Anyone who smells smoke is recommended to stay inside with windows and doors closed and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside, air district officials said.
People can check the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting baaqmd.gov/highs.
