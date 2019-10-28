The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued yet another Spare the Air alert for Tuesday because of smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County that is expected to spread south across much of the region.
Smoke from the wildfire, which has burned more than 66,000 acres since starting Wednesday night near Geyserville, is expected to impact air quality through midday Tuesday, according to the air district.
Later Tuesday, offshore winds are expected to move the smoke over the Pacific Ocean, but other fires in the Bay Area could also impact air quality, district officials said.
If people smell smoke, the air district recommends that they stay inside with windows and doors closed, and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent smoky air from moving inside.
People can find real-time air quality readings at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs and can sign up for text alerts from the air district by texting “START” to 817-57 or visit www.baaqmd.gov/txtalert.
