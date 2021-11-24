The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking residents not to burn wood on Thanksgiving Day but is not issuing a Spare the Air alert that would ban them from doing so.
Air quality in the region is expected to be moderate Thursday for the holiday so the air district is discouraging the burning of wood so pollution doesn’t rise to unhealthy levels.
Wood smoke from the 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the Bay Area is the main source of air pollution in the region in the winter months and can be particularly harmful to children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems, according to the air district.
“We are asking Bay Area residents to help keep air pollution low this Thanksgiving by not burning wood indoors or outdoors,” air district Executive Officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. “If we refrain from having a fire this Thanksgiving, we can all enjoy a healthier, happier holiday weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.