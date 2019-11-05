An air quality advisory due to smoke from the Ranch Fire in Tehama County has been extended through Wednesday.
Northerly winds near the blaze, burning south of Redding, will allow for some smoke to drift to the Bay Area, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Although the smoke is expected to cause hazy skies and potentially elevated hourly air quality readings for fine particulates on Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s not expected to exceed the federal health standard.
If the smell of smoke is present, Bay Area residents should avoid exposure. If possible, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, the air district said.
It is also recommended that Bay Area residents set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Real-time air quality readings are available at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.
