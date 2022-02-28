Jacob Jardine has been found, alive and apparently unharmed.
Sunnyvale police reported at 6:11 p.m. a patrol officer serving a search warrant found the boy inside the car in a parking lot about four miles from where he was taken early Sunday morning.
Though police say the boy looked healthy, he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, where he’ll be reunited with his mother.
The 2-year-old boy was abducted early Sunday morning in Sunnyvale when the car that he was in was stolen. Authorities were looking for 29-year-old Luong “Tammy” Huynh, whom they believed could have information that will help them locate the boy.
Police were looking for a brown 2008 Buick Enclave, without license plates, suspected to have been used in the abduction. The car was stolen with the boy inside at 3:51 a.m. while his mother was unloading groceries on the 500 block of North Mathilda Ave.
In a statement, police didn’t specify whether they found Huynh or the person who may be responsible for the abduction.
It was previously believed the car had Georgia plates. It also has a spare tire on the right front wheel, a headlight and taillight out on the left side, and a blue “Baby on Board” sticker on the back window.
The FBI announced this afternoon there was a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to finding the boy. Police previously asked anyone who knows Tammy Huynh or has had recent contact with her is asked to call Sunnyvale police at (408) 730-7100.
