SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized off Tomales Bay, north of San Francisco, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The boat began taking on water before capsizing Monday about a half-mile off the coast, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
California Highway Patrol officers alerted the Coast Guard in San Francisco that three people were sitting on the hull of the capsized fishing boat and a rescue boat was dispatched, officials said.
A crew from the Coast Guard's Bodega Bay station arrived about 30 minutes after receiving the alert and retrieved the three fishermen. They were not injured but had to be treated for hypothermia symptoms, the Coast Guard said.
A GPS verification tool allowed the Coast Guard rescue crew to quickly reach the fishermen, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Dennelly, Sector San Francisco Search and rescue mission coordinator said.
"Thankfully, this case had a successful outcome," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.