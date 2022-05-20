SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco authorities were investigating the deaths of two men after an incident in which police responded to a report of an assault in progress and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The incident occurred late Thursday and it was not immediately clear whether the deaths were caused by the police shooting.
"Upon arrival at the scene officers located two males. Shortly after arrival an officer-involved shooting occurred," Officer Kathryn Winters told reporters.
One man died at the scene and the other at a hospital.
Elsewhere in California, Fresno police killed an armed man they said charged at them Thursday after a family called 911 to report that he was violating a restraining order.
Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers encountered a 27-year-old man with a gun in his waistband. Officers retreated and surrounded the home but at some point the man charged at officers and one fired, Balderrama said.
Another shooting occurred Thursday evening after an off-duty Fresno County sheriff's deputy saw three robbery suspects at a shopping center, KFSN-TV reported.
When more deputies arrived, two suspects ran into a store and were later taken into custody. Another drove off and rammed patrol cars, authorities said. A deputy opened fire but the driver fled into grocery store, where a standoff continued Friday.
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers searched the store, which is in a strip mall, and used dogs and drones but have not yet found the suspect.
Balderrama said officers found clothes and footprints that lead him to believe the man is still in the building, either at the grocery store or at another business in the strip mall.
"It's a difficult place to search, because it is a big grocery store," Balderrama said. "There are a lot of hidey-holes ... it's not a typical or easy place to search."
He said the SWAT team with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office would continue the search Friday so that Fresno police officers who worked through the night can rest.
Classes at a nearby middle school were canceled as a safety precaution, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.