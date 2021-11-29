ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy suspected in a carjacking was arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an Oakley coffee shop, police said.
Antioch police officers on Sunday spotted the vehicle after it was carjacked in Oakland and when they began to follow it, it kept driving through Antioch and into neighboring Oakley, the East Bay Times reported Monday.
The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the center median and collided with a decorative boulder in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Oakley, Antioch police Sgt. Rick Hoffman said in a statement.
A male ran from the vehicle and after a search in a nearby neighborhood, Antioch and Oakley police officers arrested the 13-years-old from Concord, he said.
