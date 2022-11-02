On Monday, October 3, Lory Lorimer Lawson passed away in her home surrounded by close friends and family. Born in 1956 to Wayne and Betty Lorimer, Lory was raised along with her sisters, Lois and Lynn, in Seattle and London. The family eventually settled in San Mateo, where Lory attended Hillsdale Highschool and met her husband, Mark. They started dating soon after graduation and were married in 1976.
Lory was passionate about her family and a fierce, civic-minded advocate for her community and children’s education. She helped to run the San Mateo Leadership and Youth Leadership programs, was involved in Fiesta Gardens International School, and helped support the building of the new Main Branch of the San Mateo Public Library. Lory served twelve years on the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School Board. She worked collaboratively and diligently to build partnerships, support teachers, and help ensure every student was successful.
In 2017, Lory and Mark relocated to Mount Vernon, Washington, where she participated in the Leadership Skagit program and the League of Women Voters. She was also involved with the Skagit Valley Weavers Guild and enjoyed working on her loom. Lory loved to travel with friends and family and was constantly looking for new experiences and adventures to share.
She is survived by her husband Mark, of 46 years and her sons, Ford (Heather Lanctot) and Clark (Sunny Balopole). Celebration of life plans will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Samaritan House of San Mateo County.
