THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 4, Aragon 3
The Panthers earned a big win over the Dons in the race for a playoff spot in the PAL tournament.
Burlingame’s Michaela Llewelyn rallied from a set down to top Aragon’s Christina Wu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles to clinch the victory for the Panthers.
Burlingame’s Vedika Bhaumik was the most dominant on the day, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Burlingame won three of the four singles matches, while Aragon captured two of the three singles matches.
Two other matches went three sets, with the Dons winning each one. Romy Pachtner and Aretha Chen prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 over Burlingame’s Annika Ganguly and Molly Wacchhorst.
Aragon’s Celina Wen and Sophia Fayet-Faber won at No. 3 doubles, beating Allie McHugh and Anya Smith 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-5.
San Mateo 6, Half Moon Bay 1
Cougars freshman Leilani Hereford impressed in her 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, but it would the only point won as the Bearcats went on to win the match.
Jully Huang dominated at No. 4 singles for San Mateo, winning 6-0, 6-0. Grace Wang and Kelli Eng, playing at No. 2 and 3 singles for the Bearcats, combined to lose only seven games over four sets.
San Mateo did not drop a set in sweeping the singles, losing a total of eight games.
Volleyball
Westmoor 3, Capuchino 0
The Rams (3-0 PAL Ocean, 7-7 overall) kept rolling with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 victory over Cap (2-1, 10-7) in a battle of first-place teams. Senior Amanda Lao paced Westmoor with eight kills, 24 digs and 10 service aces.
Girls’ golf
Half Moon Bay 214, Capuchino 224
The Cougars (2-1) were led by Daniela Benito, who shot an 8-over 37 on her home turf to claim medalist honors.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Aragon 15, San Mateo 4
The Dons (3-0) earned their third straight win, erupting for seven goals in the first quarter and posting multiple scores in every period thereafter. San Mateo (0-4) was paced by Eric Pan’s hat trick, while Zack Lloyd also tallied a goal.
Girls’ water polo
Sequoia 14, Mercy-Burlingame 12
The Ravens (3-1 PAL Ocean) went to overtime to get past Mercy (1-3 PAL Ocean) with four goals in the two extra periods. Mercy’s Kylie Pfeiffer scored a match-high seven goals, but multiple goals from four different Sequoia players was the difference. Chloe Johnson paced the Ravens with five goals, while Anja Linkwitz added three. Fierella Campbell and Ruthie Lux scored two apiece.
TUESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Aragon 7, Half Moon Bay 4
The Lady Dons (2-1 PAL Bay, 3-2 overall) erupted for five goals in the third period to overtake Half Moon Bay (0-3 PAL Bay). Syndey Nash ands Maddie Dobbs scored two goals apiece for Aragon.
Notre Dame-Belmont 12, Woodside 4
The Tigers (2-1 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall) got seven goals from senior Hanna Kawar to stay even with Aragon for second place in the early goings of the PAL Bay Division race. Nicolette Bolich added
Two goals for NDB, while goaltender Annalee Wolfe recorded 16 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.