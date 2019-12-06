San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy at times with occasional rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.