San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind with thunderstorms likely by morning. Low 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.