Butt out — Someone called to complain about someone smoking on Carlmont Drive in Belmont, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
MILLBRAE
Disorderly conduct. A man tried to enter a hotel room on the 200 block of El Camino Real through a window, it was reported 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a parked vehicle on the 900 block of Skyline Boulevard and stole a backpack containing a wallet with three credit cards, cash and baby items worth approximately $1,380, it occurred between 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Citation. A man was contacted for setting up a tent on the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue and after a search it was found he was in possession of narcotics paraphernalia and narcotics leading to a citation, it was reported 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone found a dead deer on the side of a road on the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas and Mezes Avenue, it was reported 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Parking complaint. Someone complained of a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant, partially blocking their garage on Treasure Island Drive, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Fire department call. Someone saw smoke and suspected that there was something wrong with a steam generator on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
