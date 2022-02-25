Sir

Just look at this face. This is the face of a cuddle bug seeking cuddles. No filter needed to capture Sir’s glory. Sir is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat with a mosaic of white and orange fur. One-word springs to mind to describe Sir: Meowgnificent. He’s a gentleman of leisure and enjoys snuggles and naps. Being this cute is so exhausting, so naptime is a priority for Sir. His ideal home is one where he’d receive lots of love and attention and with people eager to have Sir reciprocate the love and attention. Sir is also FIV positive, so he needs to be the only cat in a house or housed with other FIV positive cats. He also needs to be an indoor only cat. Are you looking for a new feline best friend? Ask for Sir ID# A907827. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sir. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

