Just look at this face. This is the face of a cuddle bug seeking cuddles. No filter needed to capture Sir’s glory. Sir is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat with a mosaic of white and orange fur. One-word springs to mind to describe Sir: Meowgnificent. He’s a gentleman of leisure and enjoys snuggles and naps. Being this cute is so exhausting, so naptime is a priority for Sir. His ideal home is one where he’d receive lots of love and attention and with people eager to have Sir reciprocate the love and attention. Sir is also FIV positive, so he needs to be the only cat in a house or housed with other FIV positive cats. He also needs to be an indoor only cat. Are you looking for a new feline best friend? Ask for Sir ID# A907827. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sir. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County officials prepare for new variants
- San Mateo bike lanes project approved
- Why cities in San Mateo County are planning for new levels of growth
- Caltrans cleans up homeless camp in Redwood City
- Man found incompetent in Redwood City murder case
- New Broadway intersection is nearing design in Burlingame
- New housing planned for South B Street in San Mateo
- San Mateo County businesses contend with changing masking requirement
- Japanese American San Bruno internment camp: 80 years later
- SoFi in San Mateo?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump’s limited options (30)
- Delusional (25)
- Republican blindness (21)
- No, really (20)
- Black History Month should remind us why we need more housing (17)
- Some heated rhetoric in congressional campaign (11)
- Moral obligation (11)
- Breaking down the political money race (10)
- Advice to President Biden (10)
- A wake-up call for San Mateo County youth (9)
- Trash on roads (8)
- We need a little fixin’ (8)
- Days of remembrance in American history (7)
- San Mateo bike lanes project approved (7)
- Just the facts, ma’am (6)
- Family, money, politics, Russia, Ukraine, America (6)
- Inflation (5)
- How to increase affordable ‘always on’ green electricity (5)
- Rebellion against state’s assault on single-family neighborhoods (5)
- San Mateo County calls for Mickelson pool’s reopening (5)
- San Mateo General Plan public input reveals less interest in cars, more infrastructure changes (5)
- Why Black history is important (5)
- He’s a Marine (4)
- Pity the editor at the Daily Journal (4)
- More rooftop solar, not less (4)
- Grateful for letter to the editor (4)
- ‘The City of Good Living for the Well Off’? (4)
- Brakes need work? How about a lecture (3)
- Notes, quotes and more dust motes (3)
- Woodside can’t skirt housing laws by being mountain lion sanctuary (3)
- What Black History Month means to me (3)
- The time has come for universal health care in California (3)
- Stop wasting money on high-speed rail (3)
- Growing up Wilson (3)
- San Francisco Giants (3)
- Championing ballot access (3)
- Gov. Newsom’s gambit (2)
- Don’t complain, be more active (2)
- Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers (2)
- GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them (2)
- San Mateo County keeps dogs leashed (2)
- Ralston Avenue transportation improvements nearly done (2)
- Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump's in NY probe (2)
- Belmont explores taxes for new developments (2)
- My Breakfast House in San Carlos (2)
- Keep indoor mask mandate (2)
- Why cities in San Mateo County are planning for new levels of growth (2)
- PG&E acting on natural gas price surge (2)
- Input and time needed to address housing mandate (2)
- Weed killer needed (2)
- Omicron spoils hope for normal (2)
- San Mateo County local sports roundup • Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021 (2)
- Divesting from fossil fuel (2)
- Candidate Kumar (2)
- Affordable workforce Housing discussion needed (2)
- U.S. elections (2)
- Express lanes to open in San Mateo County (2)
- Incumbent San Mateo County Board supervisor endorses candidate to replace him (2)
- A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York (2)
- Young players should learn from Bonds’ mistake (2)
- Caltrans cleans up homeless camp in Redwood City (2)
- San Mateo City Council sets priority list (2)
- Belmont council exploits district structuring for power grab (2)
- Cleanup needed in Redwood City (2)
- The long history of the PTA (2)
- Residential solar under attack (2)
- An outrage (2)
- Outstanding candidates (2)
- Housing opportunities for families and students (1)
- California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban (1)
- Will Spanish Overtake English as the Most Spoken Language of California? (1)
- Our San Mateo councilmembers don’t listen (1)
- Burlingame’s Old Bayshore Highway to be redesigned (1)
- South San Francisco council OKs license plate reading cameras (1)
- Getting real on affordable housing (1)
- California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road (1)
- Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, adds 2 affordable housing bills (1)
- San Carlos continues pause on lot splits for more public outreach (1)
- Real story on MTC payment (1)
- Scott Peterson juror will be offered immunity to testify (1)
- Not fixin’ San Mateo (1)
- Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall (1)
- Trump tirade on 'racist' DAs echoes other racist tropes (1)
- New housing planned for South B Street in San Mateo (1)
- Burlingame parklets (1)
- Burlingame parklets (1)
- US conservative figures cheer on Canadian trucker protest (1)
- Just how do we unwind from COVID? (1)
- A restaurant owner’s opinion on Burlingame parklets and sidewalk dining program (1)
- Bus rapid transit (1)
- Sustainability and Public Works commissioners are impressive (1)
- The power of planning (1)
- San Mateo County mask mandate ending (1)
- Judge to dismiss Palin's libel suit against New York Times (1)
- Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren't reliable (1)
- Small business can’t afford Congress’ anti-tech legislation (1)
- Children need pool therapy too (1)
Latest News
- Republicans eye state courts as next political battlegrounds
- Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
- Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1
- Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds
- For all its parallels, Ukraine war feels distant in Taiwan
- Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
- GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances
- Pet of the week
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Tafhdydicus Maximus...I enjoy our duologues. At the risk of chasing our tails, I offer two thoughts.You wrote, "The missile attack on Syria wa…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.