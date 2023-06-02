Goldie

Goldie

Sometimes what you see is not what you get. That’s certainly the case with Goldie. Despite the name, Goldie is a male. This 10-year-old neutered male orange tabby understands that patience is a virtue and he’s hoping for a new home where he’ll be provided plenty of time and patience to emerge from his shell. Once Goldie feels more comfortable and confident, he’ll lean right in for pets and attention. This dreamy creamsicle cat is looking for a quiet and child-free place where he can enjoy the rest of his golden years. Due to an injury, Goldie’s tail was recently amputated, but that doesn’t stop him from living life to the fullest. Are you ready to open your heart and home to a senior fella looking for a soft place to land? Ask for Goldie ID# A687913. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Goldie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.orgfor more information.

