Sometimes what you see is not what you get. That’s certainly the case with Goldie. Despite the name, Goldie is a male. This 10-year-old neutered male orange tabby understands that patience is a virtue and he’s hoping for a new home where he’ll be provided plenty of time and patience to emerge from his shell. Once Goldie feels more comfortable and confident, he’ll lean right in for pets and attention. This dreamy creamsicle cat is looking for a quiet and child-free place where he can enjoy the rest of his golden years. Due to an injury, Goldie’s tail was recently amputated, but that doesn’t stop him from living life to the fullest. Are you ready to open your heart and home to a senior fella looking for a soft place to land? Ask for Goldie ID# A687913. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Goldie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.orgfor more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Oh, What a grad Knight
- San Mateo County police reports • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Rents stabilize in San Mateo County
- Man gets 27 years prison for South San Francisco armed robbery
- Hillsdale North Block office use cleared
- Civil lawsuit filed over former San Mateo officer sex assault case
- Emerald Hills’ hidden gem
- What’s wrong with the right?
- Sierra powers Hillsdale in Nor Cal opener
- San Mateo City Council seeking to max housing at Talbot’s site
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s wrong with the right? (45)
- Restoring faith in Supreme Court (26)
- Who fights our wars? (24)
- It’s the guns folks! (23)
- National debt will lead to higher taxes (22)
- Wake up people (22)
- Memorial Day (18)
- The game of life (17)
- Safety over politics (16)
- Life in the background (15)
- Opponents of transgender athletes need to stop attacking kids (14)
- The Audacity of Hope (14)
- Undoing systemic racism in our schools (11)
- When good people don’t do anything (10)
- A few shorts (9)
- We need housing leadership (9)
- Transitions (8)
- Time for our kids to have a childhood without worry of gun violence (8)
- My own apology (6)
- Debt-limit debate confirms a truth (6)
- Confronting the ‘platforming’ dilemma (6)
- Reparations (6)
- If the state really wants more housing (5)
- Fact checking an irresponsible right-wing voice (5)
- Hillsborough Youth Commission plans to push for change (5)
- Troubled by proposal to ban gas appliances (5)
- How do we build more homes here? (5)
- Good news for our furry friends (4)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (4)
- Elon and his crazy money (4)
- A garden of stones (4)
- Whose opinions matter? (4)
- San Mateo recall effort halted (4)
- Price out carbon (4)
- Redwood City gun shop rules take shape (4)
- Mom, your stroke made me a better daughter (4)
- Long-term utility cost of electrified homes (3)
- Lady Panthers are better than record suggests (3)
- How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal (3)
- Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in Oakland (3)
- A tough decision: Graduation or play in the CCS title game? (3)
- G-7, gee whiz (3)
- Virtue signaling at SM-FC (3)
- What lessons are we teaching with Senate Bill 274? (3)
- Let’s get creative on B Street in San Mateo (2)
- No stimulating your senses in San Mateo (2)
- San Mateo' s Mickelson pool reopening; concerns over timeline remain (2)
- Ethical standards in San Mateo (2)
- John Horgan nullifies our national debt (2)
- More traffic police officers (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- San Mateo County seeks ways to fight illicit drug use (2)
- Ban on gas yard tools will benefit everyone (2)
- Belmont introduces life sciences zoning changes (2)
- California’s teacher shortage in focus (2)
- Millbrae shifts sewer charges (2)
- Foster City hires new Public Works director (2)
- San Francisco naming D'Arcy Drollinger the nation's first drag laureate (2)
- Tech industry wants to derail data privacy protections sought by California voters (2)
- Extreme positions on deportation (2)
- Five law enforcement agencies collect 264 firearms in San Mateo County buybacks (2)
- California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments (1)
- Woodside lefty Harry Pelzman fires no-hitter (1)
- CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event (1)
- Feinstein’s health has Newsom in a political trap of his own making (1)
- No time to waste (1)
- More traffic enforcement needed (1)
- San Mateo council keeping B Street closures (1)
- San Mateo is exploring public restrooms downtown (1)
- Think of the trees! (1)
- Better bicycle infrastructure needed (1)
- Some points on Corzo’s guest perspective (1)
- Stupid decision by Board of Supervisors (1)
- South San Francisco sees success with guaranteed income program (1)
- New doctor for alleged San Carlos killer (1)
- More on SM-FC (1)
- Texas AG Ken Paxton invites supporters to rally at state Capitol to protest vote to impeach (1)
- Teen in fatal Redwood City street race may be tried as adult (1)
- Menlo Park doctor sentenced to 2 years for child porn (1)
- Author strives for representation in picture books (1)
- Recall supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine now (1)
- San Mateo storm fund provides residents $178K (1)
- Hypocrisy in South City (1)
- New R&D approved for South San Francisco (1)
- Rents stabilize in San Mateo County (1)
- Politicians should look before they leap (1)
- Commercial office space struggles, biotech booms (1)
- Belmont setting goals to bring up the quality of life (1)
- Baseball is back in the community (1)
- Who do we hold accountable? (1)
- San Francisco incentivizing switch to reusable foodware (1)
- Baylands, and jobs (1)
- Uncertain future at builder’s remedy site in San Mateo (1)
- New bicycle rules (1)
- To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later (1)
Featured Events
SENIOR DAY AT THE FAIR 2023 Read moreSenior Showcase @ Senior Day at the Fair
We are so grateful to our community for the support over this last year, and how the Peninsu… Read moreThe Byrd's Filling Station storefront is turning 1!
Latest News
- Blinken says no cease-fire until Ukraine gains upper hand in war
- Rios, Stanford slam San Jose State 13-2 in regional opener
- Family's Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
- San Mateo County Death Notices - Jun 1, 2023 to Jun 2, 2023
- 'Do I have regrets? ... Hell yeah,' says Davenport mayor after partial collapse of Iowa building
- Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
- More than 200 killed and 800 hurt after 2 trains derail in India
- Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:
He is defending some kids and ignoring or insulting all of the others. You call that coaching or pontificating?
-
LittleFoot said:I asked a question. You assumed it was an objection. Stop that. And also stop answering a question with a question - its the hallmark of a wea…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.