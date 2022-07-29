Her name conjures up melodies from The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. Meet Bunnypenny, a spayed female rabbit with pure white fur and sparkling ruby eyes. Sing along with us: “Bunnypenny is in my ears and in my eyes.” Bunnypenny is a confident rabbit who enjoys attention from people. Her hobbies are exploring and snacking on healthy greens. Bunnypenny is active, friendly and would be perfect for someone interested in a social bunny. Additionally, her adoption fees are currently waived. Looking for a groovy rabbit to hop into your heart? Ask for Bunnypenny ID# A895624. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bunnypenny. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
- Rangers capitalize on LA miscues, beat struggling Angels 7-2
- Dodgers top Rockies 5-4 behind Urías, move to 20-4 in July
- Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian as A's beat White Sox 7-3
- Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
- Some Republicans see good politics in same-sex marriage bill
- WVa delays chance to pass 1st new bill since abortion ruling
