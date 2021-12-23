Playful
Affable
Nice
Terrific
Energetic
Razor Sharp Mind
Awesome
We could use every single letter in the alphabet to describe Pantera, but the most descriptive word right now for Pantera is: Hopeful. This 1-year-old neutered male pit bull and border collie mix has been waiting at our shelter for almost 250 days to be adopted and he is hopeful that he will find a new loving home soon. Pantera is a social dog and with lots of energy to play and is wicked smart. He’ll do best in an active home with owners experienced with strong dogs and owners who will commit to continuing his training. Pantera is eager to please and enjoys taking classes to help him improve his manners. He’s loving, cuddly and more than anything wants a home to call his own. Looking for an amazing dog? Then look no further and ask for Pantera ID# A892961. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pantera. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
