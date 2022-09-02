Loma

Do you have a hankering for a special someone who is affectionate, will laugh at all your jokes and only have eyes for you? Meet Loma, a 10-year-old spayed female Terrier Corgi mix with a heart of gold. Loma is world-class lap sitter and loves to give and receive attention. She’s all about loyalty too and would prefer to be the only pet in a household so she doesn’t have to share any human attention. When she’s not engaging in a cuddle fest, Loma enjoys taking strolls where she can strut her stuff. Are you looking for a senior pup who will dote on you? Ask for Loma ID# A563874. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Loma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

