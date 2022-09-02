Do you have a hankering for a special someone who is affectionate, will laugh at all your jokes and only have eyes for you? Meet Loma, a 10-year-old spayed female Terrier Corgi mix with a heart of gold. Loma is world-class lap sitter and loves to give and receive attention. She’s all about loyalty too and would prefer to be the only pet in a household so she doesn’t have to share any human attention. When she’s not engaging in a cuddle fest, Loma enjoys taking strolls where she can strut her stuff. Are you looking for a senior pup who will dote on you? Ask for Loma ID# A563874. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Loma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Popular whale is the one found dead on Half Moon Bay shore
- 1 dead after accidental poisoning at Atria Park senior facility in San Mateo
- San Mateo County launches probe in Batmobile raid
- Dead body found in San Bruno
- Life science project hits snag in Redwood City
- San Mateo moving to all-electric future
- Burlingame Bayfront office developments advance
- Serra football to play De La Salle in nationally televised ESPN game this season
- Elderly woman held captive for 2 years in Belmont hotel
- Breast cancer survivor opens CycleBar studio in San Mateo
Images
Videos
Commented
- Right is so wrong! (59)
- Trump’s influence (35)
- Hypocrisy, honesty — or what? (27)
- Stirring up political divisions (21)
- National security is a dangerous job (19)
- Why isn’t this man concerned about global warming? (19)
- The FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago (19)
- My enemies list (18)
- Are we still learning from history? (17)
- Moderate, not conservative (14)
- A little education goes a long way (14)
- Yabutwutabout? (13)
- Democrats’ historic inflation (13)
- Taking the fifth (13)
- Trump’s words (11)
- What Trump said (10)
- The FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago (10)
- End the hypocrisy, Jorg (9)
- Inflation explanation (9)
- Just how important is gender diversity on the Board of Supervisors? (8)
- Unions make things work (8)
- Hall of Shame (7)
- Healing through ‘whole child’ programs (7)
- Kissinger once again (6)
- Some stray thoughts... (6)
- Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth (6)
- Mr Giarrusso’s letter (6)
- In the light of day (5)
- Private tuitions steadily soaring (5)
- Does UC undercut academic freedom? (5)
- A $10,000 bribe (5)
- San Mateo business owners honored at the state Capitol (4)
- Clear the slate (4)
- Updated COVID-19 booster on the way (4)
- San Mateo moving to all-electric future (4)
- Mini mansions in San Mateo (4)
- Thank you for your service (4)
- Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, bill would decriminalize jaywalking (4)
- Enough! (4)
- Inspired by Black Panthers, San Mateo preschool thrives (3)
- Definition of a Socialist (3)
- The pope has a short memory (3)
- Spending the night in Taiwan (3)
- Sutter Health can reopen the Mickelson pool (3)
- Country over party (3)
- Lawmakers close in on free college for thousands (3)
- Heat wave coming to Bay Area (3)
- COVID (3)
- San Mateo subcommittee critiques the General Plan (3)
- Administrative bureaucracy (3)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (2)
- Harsh reality for Taiwan and the United States (2)
- Gimme shelter (2)
- The quintessence of Student News (2)
- Sky’s the limit in these parts (2)
- How to be radical on Women’s Equality Day (2)
- Conversation starter (2)
- State’s climate change agenda lacks specifics (2)
- San Mateo officials seek balance on density, heights (2)
- Life science project hits snag in Redwood City (2)
- What happened to Downtown San Mateo’s parklets? (2)
- College of San Mateo president named to Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship (2)
- Causing more harm than good (2)
- A different point of view on inflation, Democrats (2)
- Water polo, swim teams returning to College of San Mateo with new coach (2)
- Inflation Reduction Act shows political divide is entrenched (2)
- Finding better commute solutions — together (2)
- Betting the farm (2)
- Runaway city council (2)
- San Mateo County launches probe in Batmobile raid (2)
- Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy (2)
- Who’s the fool? (2)
- How California workers can own their futures (2)
- Don’t kill geese (2)
- Caltrain officials hoping upgrades attract riders (1)
- Valuing teachers (1)
- Burlingame Bayfront office developments advance (1)
- Support a Measure Y supporter for City Council in November (1)
- San Bruno Park School District keeps mask rules (1)
- Businesses in San Mateo seeing tax notice increases (1)
- Pelosi’s Taiwan visit (1)
- Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents (1)
- Keeping an eye on the watershed in San Mateo County (1)
- Foster City life science project back on track (1)
- Sequoia Union High School District eyes bond measure (1)
- Giving appreciation Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame (1)
- Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation (1)
- San Bruno developments fail to take shape (1)
- Uncontested (1)
- November election season kicking off in San Mateo County (1)
- Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate (1)
- North Korea claims disputed victory over virus, blames Seoul (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
- Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
- Man dies of ‘food related’ reaction at senior living facility in Walnut Creek
- Catalytic converter thieves elude Pacifica police
- Pet of the week
- Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
- Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed's inflation fight
- Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:
Hi, Westy...
Thanks for a thoughtful rebuttal. I'll get back to you tomorrow.
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.