Does the idea of peace and quiet appeal to you? Perhaps then it’s time to join the Slow & Steady Club and adopt a red-eared slider turtle. These charismatic animals are one of the most popular turtles to keep as pets, and for good reason! Red-eared sliders are social, friendly and highly intelligent. We currently have nine of these charming turtles available for adoption in various sizes, ages and both genders. For qualified adopters the adoption fees for red-eared sliders are waived. These entertaining reptiles can live up to 20-30 years, so you’ll have a turtle best friend for many years to come. Ready to become a bona fide member of the Slow & Steady Club and add a red-eared slider to your life? Visit our shelter to meet our adoptable turtles and exclaim “My, what red ears you have!” Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for turtle adoptions seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
