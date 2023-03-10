Does the idea of peace and quiet appeal to you? Perhaps then it’s time to join the Slow & Steady Club and adopt a red-eared slider turtle. These charismatic animals are one of the most popular turtles to keep as pets, and for good reason! Red-eared sliders are social, friendly and highly intelligent. We currently have nine of these charming turtles available for adoption in various sizes, ages and both genders. For qualified adopters the adoption fees for red-eared sliders are waived. These entertaining reptiles can live up to 20-30 years, so you’ll have a turtle best friend for many years to come. Ready to become a bona fide member of the Slow & Steady Club and add a red-eared slider to your life? Visit our shelter to meet our adoptable turtles and exclaim “My, what red ears you have!” Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for turtle adoptions seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription