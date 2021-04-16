Despite her name, our Pet of the Week is not a Maki roll. This Sushi is a cat. However, like her namesake, she is a combo of sweet and spicy. Sushi is a spayed female 11-year-old black and white tuxedo cat. She’s a purr machine who adores attention and personal space in equal measure. Even though Sushi is an older gal, she is quite spry and playful. Sushi is exceptionally fond of cat nip and laser toys — chasing that elusive red dot is one of her hobbies. She is a sweet cat, but definitely craves alone time and would do best in a home without other animals or young children. Looking for an independent cat who won’t be demanding all of your time and attention? Ask for Sushi ID# A890975. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sushi. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
