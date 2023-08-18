Galloping his way right into your heart is Lou. This 7-year-old neutered male miniature pinscher Chihuahua mix may be tiny, but he’s unequivocally mighty. Lou can begin his relationships on the timid side, however, once he’s warmed up, Lou transforms into a total love bug. Lou’s favorite hobbies include a nice stroll around the neighborhood, vegging out in the front of the television, and curling up in a lap. Looking for a sweet little guy to complete your life? Ask for Lou ID# A932504. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Lou. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
