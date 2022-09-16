Behold this radiant canine beauty. Now cue the chorus: “Wild thing, you make my heart sing, you make everything groovy, wild thing.” Angel has got it going on. This 1-year-old spayed female husky is everything (and more) that you’d expect from a husky. She’s beautiful. She’s lively. She’s independent. She’s chatty. She’s got a wild side. And Angel is currently single and looking for a lifelong relationship with a partner who understands her needs, which are quite simple: lots of love and lots of activity. Angel is seeking a home with no young kiddos or other animals. She wants to be your one and only. Are you ready to commit to a wild thing with otherworldly good looks? Ask for Angel ID# A915151. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Angel. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
