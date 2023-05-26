Vivacious fluff ball Sabi is ready to capture your heart. Sabi is a 2-year-old neutered male Husky with the most breathtaking ice blue eyes. Beneath his gorgeous white and cinnamon hued fur lies a heart of gold. Sabi is sweet, curious and playful. Squeaky toys and long walks are among his favorite things, along with a cuddle. Sabi has copious amounts of energy and would do best in an active home. And typical of his husky breed, Sabi also possesses an abundance of floof that will require frequent brushing. Ready to add a goofy, poofy fluff ball to your life? Ask for Sabi ID# A926637. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sabi. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
