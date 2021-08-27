Time to bust out some Shakespeare: “I would not wish any companion in the world but you.” (The Tempest, Act 3, Scene 1). Alas, this quote is perfectly suited for this pair of bonded rabbits. Shadow and Marrah are 7-month-old neutered male Havana rabbits. They are the bestest of best friends and must be adopted together. Shadow and Marrah are chipper and social bunnies who are seeking a home where they can jaunt about in a safe and rabbit friendly home. They love dining on fresh herbs, especially tasty parsley and cilantro. Their bond together is unbreakable, but they would love to have a human friend or two to add to their tightknit world. Also, their adoption fees are currently waived. Looking for a special rabbit duo? Ask for Shadow and Marrah ID#’s A897722 and A899315. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. (Call 650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Shadow and Marrah. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Foster City concerned about geese population
- Driver identified in fatal train strike in Burlingame
- Redwood City man arrested for breaking into jail
- San Mateo County encourages vigilance
- The old downtown San Mateo: ‘Great Balls of Fire!’
- Single-family zoning could soon ease in California
- San Mateo County school districts adapt to COVID
- Half Moon Bay Gateway Sculpture to be taken down
- South San Francisco High School shuts down its varsity football program
- Foster City fires its city manager
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shameful (29)
- California recall (26)
- As you may recall (23)
- The recall is an opportunity for change (22)
- My time next to a bullhorn (17)
- The recall election is an attack on the democratic process (15)
- Climate change (14)
- Rescind, revoke ... recall (13)
- Meet Virginia Chang Kiraly, candidate for supervisor, District 3 (12)
- The temperature of Earth (12)
- The despotism underlying the Trump lawsuit: Just like China (10)
- Bad legislation (9)
- Recall Gavin Newsom (9)
- COVID vaccine as accessible as ever (9)
- Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women (9)
- Is this where we are heading? (8)
- Support safe storage for guns (7)
- They paved homes’ front yards and put in a parking lot (7)
- New mask mandate in San Mateo County, Bay Area (7)
- Graduation day (6)
- Changing minds (6)
- The one choice you can’t afford to make (6)
- Failed plans in Afghanistan (6)
- The Latest: Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases (6)
- Drive-by ADA lawsuits (6)
- The First Amendment and Section 230 (5)
- Section 230 (5)
- Newsom, facing recall, worries about blackouts (5)
- The GOP unmasked (5)
- Andrew Cuomo and sexual harassment (4)
- Big changes set for Tanforan (4)
- Taking advantage of the ADA (4)
- South City Council knows SB 9 is bad policy (3)
- A win for housing inclusion (3)
- Recall politics (3)
- California recall? (3)
- Let’s build housing that works for everyone (3)
- Hope and action amidst the rubble (3)
- Guilty verdict for San Bruno's Tanforan shooting (3)
- The remanifestation of cancel culture (3)
- The stink of SB 9 and 10 (3)
- Gathering for climate change (3)
- Housing planned at Hayward Park station in San Mateo (3)
- Housing over parking (3)
- California tests the populist vision of ‘direct democracy’ (3)
- Why are we coddling those unvaccinated? (3)
- KGB-style vaccinations? (2)
- ADA lawsuits (2)
- San Mateo Union High School District Superintendent Kevin Skelly’s contract extended (2)
- PG&E time-of-use rates and reach codes (2)
- Forest fires (2)
- The Uber initiative (2)
- Foster City fires its city manager (2)
- San Francisco's new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in (2)
- Not a drop to drink (2)
- Respecting wildlife in suburban areas (2)
- Credential suspension is in limbo for 3 San Mateo Union High School District administrators (2)
- Foster City concerned about geese population (2)
- Near the brink of total climate breakdown (2)
- Elections matter (2)
- Caltrain to run more service, cut fares 50% (2)
- Let’s not give up our right to vote (2)
- Redwood Shores neighbors are alarmed over sex offender (2)
- The buck stops where? (2)
- A note of thanks for Parks and Recreation and Public Works (2)
- Welcome to another year of Student News (2)
- Does Assemblyman Mullin listen to the voters in his district? (2)
- Utterly baffled reader (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Housing needed more than local control (1)
- We outdid ourselves with ride-hailing rule effort (1)
- Shaking my head (1)
- Real crimes (1)
- Dug the T-Rex comes back to Redwood City home (1)
- Golf courses need water restrictions (1)
- Access to parks should be free (1)
- Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges (1)
- College of San Mateo is approaching a milestone birthday (1)
- South City commission success (1)
- What happens if Gavin Newsom is recalled? (1)
- San Mateo American Little League All-Stars eliminated at Nor Cals (1)
- Support for infrastructure bill (1)
- So far, no vaccine mandates for high schools (1)
- The old downtown San Mateo: ‘Great Balls of Fire!’ (1)
- New South San Francisco commission approves equity, racial action plan (1)
- Matt Grocott and the ADA (1)
- Almonds just one small piece of the puzzle (1)
- A tapestry of women (1)
- Keeping up with China (1)
- Report: Man blames voices in head for deadly shooting (1)
- Is it time to have a real conversation again? (1)
- Educating girls (1)
- Redwood City home invasion robbery suspects arrested (1)
- San Mateo County COVID rates plateau (1)
- San Mateo County won’t release school infection rate data (1)
Latest News
- House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe
- US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
- Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
- Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe
- US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks
- RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
- The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
- Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Maxine Terner said:Mike - The Sacramento bullying in SB 9 & 10, based on the Democratic Party's big lie that single-family zoning is responsible for the affo…
-
Ray Fowler said:MikeI am a humble pensioner with no interest in writing a biography. Send me an email... the address appears at the end of my guest perspectiv…
-
Ray Fowler said:TafhdydOK... More Asian folks live in blue states and that more than likely explains why you see a majority of anti-Asian hate crimes being co…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.