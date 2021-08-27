Time to bust out some Shakespeare: “I would not wish any companion in the world but you.” (The Tempest, Act 3, Scene 1). Alas, this quote is perfectly suited for this pair of bonded rabbits. Shadow and Marrah are 7-month-old neutered male Havana rabbits. They are the bestest of best friends and must be adopted together. Shadow and Marrah are chipper and social bunnies who are seeking a home where they can jaunt about in a safe and rabbit friendly home. They love dining on fresh herbs, especially tasty parsley and cilantro. Their bond together is unbreakable, but they would love to have a human friend or two to add to their tightknit world. Also, their adoption fees are currently waived. Looking for a special rabbit duo? Ask for Shadow and Marrah ID#’s A897722 and A899315. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. (Call 650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Shadow and Marrah. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

