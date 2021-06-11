She rules the rabbit hutch, and soon she will rule your heart. Meet her Majesty Queen the rabbit. Queen is an adult spayed female California rabbit with a luxurious white coat and chocolate brown ears and nose. She’s very friendly and enjoys being pet. Queen is a social butterfly who prefers to be around people, and loves noshing on greens and vegetables, with cilantro being her personal favorite treat. Are you looking for a chummy bunny to be the queen of your heart and home? Ask for Queen ID# A893591. As part of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Hoppy Summer rabbit adoption promotion, Queen’s adoption fees are waived through the month of June. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Queen. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
