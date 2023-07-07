Why yes, with his exceptional good looks and always fashionable ascot, Otis does look like he belongs on the cover of a magazine. This 5-year-old neutered male cat is not only easy on the eyes, but he’s got the purrsonality to match. Otis is an affectionate sweetheart and loves to chat. He can become overstimulated at times, so Otis would do best in home with cat savvy people. Otis is FIV+ so he needs to be an indoor only cat. Seeking a snuggly super meowdel? Ask for Otis ID# A9299903. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Otis. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
We are military moms that support our troops, honor our Veterans and help each other every d… Read moreMilitary Moms! Meet & Greet
Mark Simon said:
Re: your subsequent response, from Florida, if I recall correctly: wow, are you grumpy.
