What better way could there possibly be to celebrate San Mateo County moving into the Orange Tier then adding some extra orange into your life? More specifically an orange tabby named Mister Orange. Mister Orange is a 5-year-old neutered male orange tabby with a lot of purrsonality. He’s very social and affectionate, but he does like to play rough at times, so Mister Orange would be best in a home with experienced cat owners who don’t mind a feline with a mercurial and spicy side to him. Mister Orange adores yummy treats and would love a tall indoor cat tree to climb where he can survey his kingdom. Seeking a spirited and fun feline? Ask for Mister Orange ID# A892073. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Mister Orange. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.  

