Larry has some impressive singing skills. This adult male Japanese quail is looking for a new stage to perform his epic ballads. Larry doesn’t mind being handled by humans, but his dream is a spacious predator-proof outdoor enclosure with an easygoing flock to call his own. Larry is a bit of a social butterfly and is eager to make new bird friends. Ready to add a fine-feathered troubadour to your brood? Ask for Larry ID# A929669. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Larry. Visitwww.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
