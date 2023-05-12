We’re employing some alliteration to describe Inky: sleek, striking, sassy, sensational, smart…this cat unequivocally has got it going on. Inky is a one-year-old neutered male black cat with a lustrous tiny dollop of white fur on his chest.
He’s outgoing, friendly and the embodiment of a purr-machine. As a younger feline, Inky has gobs of energy and loves playtime. He can get overstimulated at times, so he’d do best with folks knowledgeable about cat behavior, and in a home with no young children. Inky is also FIV+, so he absolutely needs to an indoor only cat and not housed with other cats unless they too are FIV+. Looking to add a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious cat to your life? Ask for Inky ID# A926422. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Inky. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
