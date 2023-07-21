Strawberry

Strawberry is a California Rabbit dreaming of a new home. This young adult spayed female bunny loves to play and explore. Strawberry is also a cuddly rabbit who enjoys spending time with humans. After a snuggle fest, she’ll hop off in search of an adventure. Strawberry is a sweet and curious gal who would love nothing more than to be your new rabbit best friend. In addition, her adoption fees are waived for qualified adopters. Looking for a sweet bunny? Ask for Strawberry ID# A924954. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to schedule an appointment to meet Strawberry. Visitwww.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

