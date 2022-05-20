Micah is no ordinary brown tabby. In fact, Micah is what we would consider an eximious brown tabby. This 10-year-old spayed female adores attention and is a champion purr machine. Micah’s zaftig figure is proof that she enjoys the finer things in life like delectable food and luxurious naps. This gal definitely knows the value of leisure. Looking for a sweet cat to help you enjoy life to the fullest? Ask for Micah ID# A909128. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Micah. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Pet of the week
