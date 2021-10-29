Look deeply into Trey’s golden orbs … he’s the master of the “come hither” look, and he’s beckoning you to come meet him and take him home. This 7-year-old neutered male cat is a sponge for love. He will soak up any attention you shower on him and he’ll reciprocate with gobs of love and even kisses. Trey is looking for that special person to pampurr with his affection and devotion. Aside from providing him a loving and stable home, Trey is also requesting to be the only animal in the home. He adores people, but other critters …not so much. Ready to accept Trey’s invitation to not dither and come hither to meet him? Ask for Trey ID# A903262. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Trey. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
