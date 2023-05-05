He may not be a king, but he’s unquestionably royal and titled. Meet Duke, the princely pit bull. This 1-year-old neutered male is an affectionate fellow seeking a new home where he can pledge his true allegiance. Duke overflows with good cheer and bounces with enthusiastic joy when he’s happy. He’s a cuddle bug and relishes an energetic game of fetch. Duke is still working on improving his etiquette so training classes are a mandatory condition of his adoption. Ready to add a noble Duke to your castle? Ask for Duke ID# A924436. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Duke. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.orgfor more information.
