He’s a boxer mix and his name is Rocky, so it’s impossible to not make a reference to the cult classic film “Rocky.” As Rocky Balboa said: “Every Champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” Rocky the canine is refusing to give up on his dream of winning his forever home. This 3-year-old neutered male boxer mix is supremely friendly. Once Rocky sees someone his entire body goes into wiggle mode. Rocky is bouncy and full of energy. He often forgets his size and thinks he’s a lap dog. Rocky would do best in a home without small children and he would appreciate someone who would continue to provide him with some dog training to polish the rough edges of his manners. Are looking for a champion dog who is ready to hold the title of Best Dog Ever? Ask for Rocky ID# A894971. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Rocky. Visitwww.PHS-SPCA.org for more information
