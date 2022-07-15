Carlos is a bona fide feline gentleman. This 9-year-old neutered male gray and white cat is very gentle and affectionate. He’s even been known to hold hands and give tiny little kisses. Even though Carlos is a senior cat, he still has plenty of energy and relishes a playful escapade with a pipe cleaner. He’s the king of giving loving slow blinks and is a champion lap cat. Are you looking for a sweetie pie to be your new best cat friend? Ask for Carlos ID# A913793. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Carlos. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
