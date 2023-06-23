Introducing a slight plot twist … Chicken is not actually a chicken. He’s a Chihuahua, and a mighty fine one. Chicken is a 9-year-old neutered male Chihuahua who is a love bug. He has a few special needs, mostly related to his extremely sensitive skin. Chicken has some bald spots on his back and paws, so he’ll need someone who can be gentle and provide him sun safety while walking outside. Aside from cuddling, Chicken’s favorite thing to do is tuck himself into clouds of cozy blankets and nap. Ready to add a darling little dog to your life? Ask for Chicken ID# A927111. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Chicken. Visitwww.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
