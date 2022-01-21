Those captivating eyes! The speckled oh-so-soft silvery gray and white fur! How could you not immediately fall in love with Dandy the rabbit? This handsome bunny is a neutered male adult rabbit who starts off a tad aloof (hello Mr. Darcy!), but with some patience, he’ll become the best rabbit gentleman a person could wish for. Dandy loves to explore and enjoys tucking into a handful of healthy greens and rabbit-friendly herbs. As if he isn’t already the complete rabbit package, Dandy’s adoption fees are currently waived too. Looking for a splendid bunny to enrich your life? Ask for Dandy ID# A900313. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dandy. For more information visit www.PHS-SPCA.org.
