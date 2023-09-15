Griselda

Tortoiseshell tabby cats, aka torties, have a reputation of being the divas of the cat world. Tortie Griselda is a bit divaesque but doesn’t think of diva as a bad thing. This 3-year-old spayed female cat has a beautiful fur mosaic of black and orange and radiant green eyes. It’s simply impossible to not be enchanted by Griselda. She’s a chatterbox and has a lot to say, especially when she’s prancing around. Griselda is a sassy and independent girl who would love a home where she could reign supreme, meaning she wants to be the only animal. Looking to add a spirited feline diva to your life? Ask for Griselda ID# A897074. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Griselda. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

