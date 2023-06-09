Are you ready to go your own way and find the rabbit of your dreams? Meet Fleetwood the bunny super star seeking a duet partner for life. Fleetwood is an adult neutered male Californian rabbit. He’s a handsome guy that enjoys the simple things in life like a warm patch of sunshine and nibbling on fresh greens. The way to Fleetwood’s heart is to keep him supplied with lots of gentle pets and a stash of rabbit friendly toys. Fleetwood’s adoption fees are waived for qualified adopters. Looking for the perfect bunny companion? Ask for Fleetwood ID# A918143. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Fleetwood. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
