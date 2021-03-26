She’s bouncy. She’s playful. She’s wicked smart. And she’s available for adoption. Meet Navi, a 1-year-old spayed female Doberman pinscher with a dazzling chocolate and caramel colored coat. Navi is a high-energy dog who loves running zoomies and fetching toys. She knows basic commands like “sit” and “stay” but to be in tip-top dog shape, we highly recommend continuing with her behavior training. Because of her tireless stamina, Navi would do best in a home with no young children. Looking for an exceptionally intelligent and energetic dog? Ask for Navi ID# A891320. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Navi. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
