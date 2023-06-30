Ah, the eternal debate among fans of high tea: cream or jam first on the scone? Team Devon with slathering of cream first or Team Cornwall with jam on the base of the scone? Devon and Cornwall the bonded guinea pigs are here to say both are perfect! This duo of young brothers is active and fun-loving. They enjoy all the fine things this world has to offer, especially fresh green vegetables and delectable fruit. While Devon and Cornwall will pass on high tea, they will delight in watching you nibble on a scone without passing judgment of how you prefer your scone. Ready to be a part of both Team Devon and Team Cornwall? Additionally, their adoption fees are waived for qualified adopters. Ask for Devon and Cornwall ID#’s A927898 and A927992. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Devon and Cornwall. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Four arrested in Lego heist at Hillsdale Shopping Center
- Emergency situation in San Mateo
- San Mateo takes on train noise
- Bayshore condo plan approved in Redwood City
- San Mateo City Council approves mural design
- Hot start for Hillsborough in District 52 All-Stars tournament
- Daly City market owner arrested for allegedly shooting robbers
- All-San Mateo matchup in District 52 All-Stars 10s semifinals
- Missing veteran returns home
- Large Redwood LIFE project could get study in Redwood City
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shame on Trump and his supporters (36)
- Opponents of transgender athletes need to stop attacking kids (23)
- Gun violence (21)
- Today’s Republican Party (20)
- Kindness, mercy and compassion (17)
- Boys will be boys — or maybe not (16)
- This Pride Month (15)
- Response to response on transgender athletes (13)
- A step back in protecting our most vulnerable community members (12)
- Concerns grow over Burlingame bicycle plan (12)
- Shame game (12)
- Pursuing happiness (11)
- Transitions (10)
- Female sports (9)
- Peril around the corner (8)
- Public school numbers dropping — again (8)
- This column was not written by AI (7)
- Attention on San Francisco (7)
- Harsh rebuke from Eshoo (7)
- June 16 is a special day (7)
- Can’t build affordable housing in the Bay Area (7)
- Denouncing the Supreme Court decision (7)
- The heart and lungs of liberty (7)
- In opposition to caste legislation (6)
- San Mateo sides with landlord (6)
- Flirting with ‘The Beast’ (6)
- Transgender athletes (6)
- The irresponsible California governor (5)
- What are we becoming? (5)
- No to new bridge tolls (5)
- Good news for our furry friends (4)
- Let’s find a real solution for transgender athletes (4)
- The power of truth on Juneteenth (4)
- The benefits of trees (4)
- What to know about Trump's appearance in federal court in Miami to face felony charges (4)
- The inflation game (3)
- Leading the way in reducing waste (3)
- Let’s get creative on B Street in San Mateo (3)
- San Mateo eyes new stormwater fee (3)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (3)
- Mileage tax proposal (3)
- It’s time for a public bank (3)
- San Mateo County schools should be applauded in taking on social media (3)
- San Francisco story (3)
- The little cookie that could (3)
- Should dogs be allowed off leashes at Burlingame’s Ray Park? (3)
- A new mantra is needed (3)
- Focus on fairness (3)
- Tough day at the sausage factory (3)
- Cities and their finances (3)
- Addressing teacher burnout (3)
- Daly City market owner arrested for allegedly shooting robbers (3)
- Shaken loose from the law (3)
- Gender topics (3)
- Residents seek flood control action in San Mateo (3)
- Juneteenth celebrated by San Mateo County (2)
- Inflation confusion (2)
- Police use de-escalation techniques for Redwood City man in crisis (2)
- No stimulating your senses in San Mateo (2)
- High level biohazard containment labs: opportunity and risk (2)
- San Mateo's Waypoint Church has no plans for housing (2)
- Important lessons on human nature (2)
- John Horgan nullifies our national debt (2)
- Helping California’s farmworkers (2)
- Helping the homeless (2)
- Office space glut (2)
- The CPUC should lead us toward a clean energy future (2)
- Thank you (2)
- Atherton’s point of view has no chance (2)
- Does a company's political positions affect your decision to do business with them? (2)
- San Mateo County seeks ways to fight illicit drug use (2)
- Teacher storage (2)
- Protecting homes from climate change disasters (2)
- San Mateo uses reserves to balance budget (2)
- Summer is now in full bloom (2)
- Bay Area allocated transit money in new state budget (2)
- Foster City hires new Public Works director (2)
- Going south (2)
- How to improve Belmont (2)
- Support public transportation (2)
- AI and our existence (2)
- The Paris climate conference (2)
- Peninsula Clean Energy naming new CEO (2)
- Emergency situation in San Mateo (2)
- Wiener, other lawmakers, seek bridge toll hike (2)
- San Mateo council issuing apology (1)
- The end of Climate Magazine (1)
- Politicians deciding state budget without knowing full picture (1)
- More traffic enforcement needed (1)
- Tunitas Creek Beach to be new San Mateo County park (1)
- Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling (1)
- Transgender athletes (1)
- More on SM-FC (1)
- San Jose mayors blast MLB for excluding city (1)
- Zoning changes gain approval in North Fair Oaks (1)
Featured Events
Are you tired of worrying about about climate change and want to know what you can do? Would… Read moreClimate Change: What Actually Works?
Celebrate the Fourth of July with us at Beats, Brews & Vines! Read more4th of July Beats, Brews, & Vines
Latest News
- It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don't?
- Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women's tennis tour for possible business
- New California Assembly speaker pledges to tackle the state's biggest issues
- The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
- Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
- Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
- Haze, heat and storms are bringing danger and discomfort to many parts of the US
- Pet of the week
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Ray - we would need to look at how many legacy students are admitted versus the so-called underrepresented. Let's see, the Obamas and the Bush…
-
LittleFoot said:
No way 7 years is enough time for this crime - he needs to be tried as an adult. He is charged with 2nd degree murder - not manslaughter.
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, AlAOC, scion of the progressive left, made some remarks about the "Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harva…
-
Ray Fowler said:
Thanks for the affirmation. Have a great weekend.
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.