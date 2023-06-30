Ah, the eternal debate among fans of high tea: cream or jam first on the scone? Team Devon with slathering of cream first or Team Cornwall with jam on the base of the scone? Devon and Cornwall the bonded guinea pigs are here to say both are perfect! This duo of young brothers is active and fun-loving. They enjoy all the fine things this world has to offer, especially fresh green vegetables and delectable fruit. While Devon and Cornwall will pass on high tea, they will delight in watching you nibble on a scone without passing judgment of how you prefer your scone. Ready to be a part of both Team Devon and Team Cornwall? Additionally, their adoption fees are waived for qualified adopters. Ask for Devon and Cornwall ID#’s A927898 and A927992. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Devon and Cornwall. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

