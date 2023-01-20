This adoptable canine just might inspire you to utter with mirth: “Well, butter my biscuit!” and not just due to his name being Butters. Coming in a robust 60 pounds, Butters is a delightful 1-year-old neutered male husky mix who will bring a smile to your face. One of Butters’ goals is to have his doggie manners be in fine fettle, so he’s looking for a family that will continue his behavior training. Butters loves to run and frolic with toys. He’s a sweetheart who also enjoys the company of people, although his rambunctious nature might be a bit much for young children. Seeking an enthusiastic canine lad to put some spark in your life? Ask for Butters ID# A915173. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Butters. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

