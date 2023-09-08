Grab the leash and tiptoe through the grass with lovable Tulip ... well, as much as a large dog can tiptoe that is. Tulip is a charming 5-year-old spayed female pit bull and pointer mix. She’s happy-go-lucky and will smother you in kisses. Tulip is an easy going, polite and social gal who knows all the party tricks like sit, down and even high-fives. She’s a canine who aims to please, especially if a yummy treat is offered. Tulip has the looks, the charm and the smarts. Ready to add to a friendly dog to your life? Ask for Tulip ID# A932248. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Tulip. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
