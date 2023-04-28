Bonded senior tabbies Arlene and Garfield are crossing their paws in the hopes that they will find a quiet and peaceful home where they can enjoy their golden years. Garfield is a 12-year-old neutered male gray tabby and Arlene is a spayed 10-year-old brown and white tabby. These two are best friends and love to spend their days snuggling together. No crazy and wild kitten antics with this mature duo. Arlene and Garfield may be timid, but they do enjoy the attention of gentle humans and would do best in a home without children. Ready to add a sweet feline pair to your home? Ask for Arlene and Garfield ID#’s A924569 and A924570. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Arlene and Garfield. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

