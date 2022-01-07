Her name evokes a “In the library with the candlestick” or even a prim and proper character on Downton Abbey vibe. Ms. Violet is neither, but she is striving to be so well-mannered that she’ll be able to prance on her walks with her pinkies out. Ms. Violet is a 10-month-old spayed female shepherd mix. She’s a society beauty with tons of spirited energy and luminous black fur. She’s eagerly absorbing her lessons in our behavior classes, and with continued training, Ms. Violet will not only know all the basic obedience steps but might even learn to distinguish between the salad and dessert forks. She really does want to be anointed prim and proper à la Downton Abbey. This canine bundle of enthusiasm should not be in a home with cats and would do best with someone experienced with dogs needing helpful behavior guidance. Ms. Violet isn’t going to knock you down in the library with a candlestick, but she just might smother you with puppy kisses. Looking for a high-energy and happy-go-lucky dog? Ask for Ms. Violet A903113. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Ms. Violet. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Government building closures announced due to COVID-19 in San Mateo County
- For-sale homes scarce in San Mateo County as prices soar
- San Mateo advances street closure plans
- Plea deal for San Mateo County Community College District vice chancellor
- San Mateo County seeks new hotel for the homeless
- Infection counts expected to grow in San Mateo County
- Testing capacity to expand in San Mateo County
- School districts working hard to keep kids safe in classes during COVID surge in San Mateo County
- New barbershop opens in downtown San Mateo
- Port of Redwood City seeks new waterfront uses
Images
Videos
Commented
- Our expiration date? (30)
- Huh? (12)
- Please, look up (10)
- Should those dead be routinely feted? (10)
- United States not a real democracy (8)
- San Mateo County health officials: No large holiday gatherings (7)
- The truth (6)
- Capitol riot comparisons (6)
- Creating homes for the holidays (6)
- Personal responsibility? (6)
- Stand up (6)
- Building awareness against racism (6)
- This, that and the other thing (6)
- San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office solves mystery over Oath Keeper account (5)
- Emily Beach (5)
- Leading is listening (4)
- Newsom’s flip-flop (4)
- A wacky, wild and weird 2021, part II (4)
- Hispanic, Latino or Latinx (4)
- San Mateo County seeks new hotel for the homeless (4)
- At least five Bay Area counties granted COVID exemptions (4)
- North Rollins Road in Burlingame slated for thousands of new homes (4)
- Christmas spirit confusion (4)
- California sanctuary (4)
- Fight China to protect Taiwan? (3)
- San Mateo-Foster City school Superintendent Diego Ochoa (3)
- US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances (3)
- Inflation (3)
- A merry Christmas from a history buff (3)
- My family is together this holiday season, for now (3)
- Left-wing bias (2)
- Jan. 6 (2)
- Big money (2)
- Importance of comprehensive sexual education (2)
- Millbrae passes emergency housing rules (2)
- Half Moon Bay moves to end gas use (2)
- New leadership brings focus on mental health (2)
- San Mateo Union High School District embraces racial equity (2)
- ‘Autonomous vehicles’ (2)
- Legal threat in push to rescue Mickelson pool in San Mateo (2)
- Reward for following rules? (2)
- Salvaging our democracy (2)
- Response to ‘Downsizing El Camino Real’ (2)
- Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection (2)
- Toy requests up and donations are down in San Mateo County (2)
- A leap of faith (2)
- Don’t turn your back on citizens’ safety (2)
- San Mateo County property taxes total $3.2B (2)
- Sutter Health’s ‘commitment to compassion?’ (2)
- Housing shortage (2)
- Silicon Valley needs to protect Taiwan (2)
- Carbon pricing (2)
- Peninsula politics (2)
- Foster City removes its code of conduct (1)
- Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot (1)
- Belmont OKs housing mitigation fee increase (1)
- Half Moon Bay faces issues due to sea level rise (1)
- Shirley Elizabeth Gibson (1)
- No day promised (1)
- California governor boosts efforts to combat smash-and-grabs (1)
- It never rains in California (1)
- Burlingame man sentenced in Foster City car wash assault case (1)
- Diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics (1)
- Half Moon Bay delays electric reach code passage (1)
- San Mateo County superintendent demands change (1)
- Calls grow to save the Mickelson pool in San Mateo (1)
- Raging Grannies Action League in San Mateo (1)
- Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane's contract (1)
- Millbrae chooses five-district arrangement for elections (1)
- ‘It ain’t workin’’ (1)
- San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes (1)
- Three arrested after stolen car spotted in San Mateo (1)
- Support rail across America (1)
- San Mateo-Foster City School District approves 3-pathway middle school math program (1)
- Burlingame parklets could be permanent with additional fees (1)
- Do the right thing, waive the park fees (1)
- Investigating UFOs — really (1)
- Personal responsibility (1)
- A goodbye letter to the Peninsula (1)
- College of San Mateo football still winning (1)
- San Mateo County encourages vigilance with more COVID infections (1)
- Dems’ 2022 prospects dimming (1)
- Experience and character matters (1)
- Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy (1)
- A Visit from St. Nicholas (1)
- ’Tis the season (1)
- A year to remember (1)
- Teachable moments of Biden’s presidency (1)
- Wake up elected officials (1)
- San Mateo selling low-income parking permits (1)
- Peninsula politics II (1)
- Alzheimer’s/dementia care (1)
- San Mateo County Community College District official charged with 15 felonies (1)
- Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California (1)
- General Plan housing survey (1)
Latest News
- Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man 'who got things done'
- Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane's contract
- Grizzlies beat Clippers, tie team win mark with 8th straight
- No. 18 BYU women win fourth straight, rout Pacific 94-68
- Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs
- Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93
- Oilers place 5 more players into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
- Duchess of Cambridge, the reliable royal, turns 40
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.