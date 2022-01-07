Violet

Violet

Her name evokes a “In the library with the candlestick” or even a prim and proper character on Downton Abbey vibe. Ms. Violet is neither, but she is striving to be so well-mannered that she’ll be able to prance on her walks with her pinkies out. Ms. Violet is a 10-month-old spayed female shepherd mix. She’s a society beauty with tons of spirited energy and luminous black fur. She’s eagerly absorbing her lessons in our behavior classes, and with continued training, Ms. Violet will not only know all the basic obedience steps but might even learn to distinguish between the salad and dessert forks. She really does want to be anointed prim and proper à la Downton Abbey. This canine bundle of enthusiasm should not be in a home with cats and would do best with someone experienced with dogs needing helpful behavior guidance. Ms. Violet isn’t going to knock you down in the library with a candlestick, but she just might smother you with puppy kisses. Looking for a high-energy and happy-go-lucky dog? Ask for Ms. Violet A903113. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Ms. Violet. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

