He’s a colossal hunk of Brindle love. And we really do mean colossal. Meet Tank, a 2-year-old neutered male Akita mix who weighs an impressive 106 pounds. Yep, Tank is a big boy. He’s also very affectionate and loves pets and human attention, especially if you’re holding the dog treats bag. Tank is a strong dog and would do best with adopters experienced with extra large sized dogs. He also needs to be the only pet in a household. But with this much dog, Tank is all you would need. Looking to supersize your canine dreams? Ask for Tank ID# A925738. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Tank. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
