You bring the toys and Woody will bring the fun. This 1-year-old neutered male shepherd mix would make an excellent outfielder since he loves to chase balls. Woody is pure energy and needs to have constructive activities to help him burn off some of his rambunctiousness. He loves to walk and would be an excellent exercise buddy. Woody is still working on improving his manners and would do best in a home with people committed to continuing his behavior training. He’s eager to learn and soaks up the training like a sponge. Woody would prefer to be the only dog in a household and because of his high energy levels, he’s best suited for households with adults or older teens only. Looking for a spirited lad to liven up your life? Ask for Woody ID# A892885. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Woody. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription