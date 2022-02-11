You bring the toys and Woody will bring the fun. This 1-year-old neutered male shepherd mix would make an excellent outfielder since he loves to chase balls. Woody is pure energy and needs to have constructive activities to help him burn off some of his rambunctiousness. He loves to walk and would be an excellent exercise buddy. Woody is still working on improving his manners and would do best in a home with people committed to continuing his behavior training. He’s eager to learn and soaks up the training like a sponge. Woody would prefer to be the only dog in a household and because of his high energy levels, he’s best suited for households with adults or older teens only. Looking for a spirited lad to liven up your life? Ask for Woody ID# A892885. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Woody. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County mask mandate ending
- County to align with state mask mandate
- Nini’s Coffee Shop is set to return as Kiki’s
- Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale in Atherton
- San Mateo County health officials encourage vigilance while still eyeing better days
- Memorial will honor Japanese Americans in San Bruno
- San Mateo County’s Caltrain deal rejected
- Rollover crash closes El Camino in both directions in San Mateo
- Condo plans return before San Mateo City Council after costly lawsuit
- San Mateo County keeps dogs leashed
Images
Videos
Commented
- Don’t take progress for granted (68)
- Trump’s limited options (28)
- Watch out for the independent voter (17)
- Black History Month should remind us why we need more housing (17)
- Hard truths (14)
- Voting ‘rights’ or voting integrity? (14)
- Some heated rhetoric in congressional campaign (11)
- Breaking down the political money race (10)
- Advice to President Biden (10)
- A wake-up call for San Mateo County youth (9)
- Independent voters (9)
- Who cares about local politics? (8)
- We need a little fixin’ (8)
- The moral arc of the American dream (8)
- To our dear Jewish friends (7)
- Just the facts, ma’am (6)
- What labor shortage? (6)
- November 2022 (6)
- San Carlos pumps the brakes on housing law (6)
- How satisfied are you with President Joe Biden's job performance? (6)
- San Mateo General Plan public input reveals less interest in cars, more infrastructure changes (5)
- Holding everyone back (5)
- He’s a Marine (4)
- Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron (4)
- Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show (4)
- Pity the editor at the Daily Journal (4)
- The Ukraine crisis and possibility of war (4)
- Grateful for letter to the editor (4)
- Brakes need work? How about a lecture (3)
- Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in San Mateo (3)
- Woodside can’t skirt housing laws by being mountain lion sanctuary (3)
- The time has come for universal health care in California (3)
- Growing up Wilson (3)
- Dr. King and our nation’s journey (3)
- Future of farming in the hands of farmworkers (3)
- Voting rights and voting integrity (3)
- Championing ballot access (3)
- Burlingame split on surveillance cameras (3)
- Some in GOP begin testing party's lockstep loyalty to Trump (2)
- GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them (2)
- San Mateo County keeps dogs leashed (2)
- Ralston Avenue transportation improvements nearly done (2)
- Belmont explores taxes for new developments (2)
- My Breakfast House in San Carlos (2)
- Input and time needed to address housing mandate (2)
- Weed killer needed (2)
- Omicron spoils hope for normal (2)
- San Mateo County History Museum to revisit dark chapter (2)
- Divesting from fossil fuel (2)
- Hey Warriors, we do care (2)
- Defending against Senate Bill 9 (2)
- Keep the Mickelson pool open (2)
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood (2)
- Affordable workforce Housing discussion needed (2)
- U.S. elections (2)
- Express lanes to open in San Mateo County (2)
- Incumbent San Mateo County Board supervisor endorses candidate to replace him (2)
- In kids' book, Sotomayor asks: Whom have you helped today? (2)
- Young players should learn from Bonds’ mistake (2)
- San Mateo County investigating potentially millions-worth of damage to safety equipment (2)
- By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year (2)
- Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers (2)
- Analysis: Novak Djokovic's legal loss is loss for Open, fans (2)
- More rooftop solar, not less (2)
- San Mateo City Council sets priority list (2)
- No draft map for San Mateo Union High School District (2)
- Drought lessens in San Mateo County (2)
- Pediatric aquatic therapy is critical (2)
- Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated (2)
- Electing a sheriff (2)
- Biden’s disunifying speeches (2)
- Residential solar under attack (2)
- An outrage (2)
- Outstanding candidates (2)
- Bill axes 'belief' exemption to school COVID-19 vaccination (1)
- Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe (1)
- Housing opportunities for families and students (1)
- Will Spanish Overtake English as the Most Spoken Language of California? (1)
- Our San Mateo councilmembers don’t listen (1)
- On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights (1)
- South San Francisco council OKs license plate reading cameras (1)
- Do you think there should be no personal exemptions for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in California schools? (1)
- Foster City awaits federal permits to cull geese (1)
- Getting real on affordable housing (1)
- COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes (1)
- Preteens can get vaxxed without parent under California bill (1)
- Twenty-two months bedridden, but hope remains (1)
- Real story on MTC payment (1)
- Scott Peterson juror will be offered immunity to testify (1)
- ABC News draws fire for editing of CDC director's interview (1)
- Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall (1)
- Trump tirade on 'racist' DAs echoes other racist tropes (1)
- Millbrae introduces draft district maps (1)
- Burlingame parklets (1)
- False claims (1)
- Burlingame parklets (1)
- Scoring some antigen tests (1)
- US conservative figures cheer on Canadian trucker protest (1)
Latest News
- Olympics Live: Monobob about to make its Olympic debut
- 7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022
- US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
- Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court
- One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus
- Homeless man held in rape, slaying of California woman
- Christian Cowan's NY fashion week show went 102 stories up
- Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:JorgYou're not an editor... you're a censor. You invite the whole world to share viewpoints, then you decide which viewpoints will get shared …
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.