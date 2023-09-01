Pepper is here to put some extra pep in your step! Pepper is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic short hair cat with luxurious gray and white fur and sparkling green eyes. She’s a sweet and amiable girl who enjoys being pet. Pepper’s favorite activities include stalking toy pipe cleaners and sleeping. But what cat wouldn’t count a good long snooze among their most cherished hobbies? Pepper is single and loving it, meaning, she wants to be the only pet in a home, so no other felines or doggies for her. Looking for a purr-fect companion? Ask for Pepper ID# A931672. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pepper. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
